Fashion challenge highlights Go-Red Heart Health Month

LSU student Laura Aymond is the "Queen of Hearts," which is the term I made up for her.

She is a member of the Fashion Association at LSU and won a big fashion challenge at Macy's in the Mall of Louisiana over the weekend. Browse the pics to see that the competition was pretty fierce. Now, there are no losers in this competition because it raises awareness about heart health during a month dedicated to saving lives.

Was it like a Project Runway kind of contest? Were there difficult rules to obey and still come out with something women would want to wear?

"They could only use paper hearts to create their designs," exclaimed Chelsea Moreau, Go Red director of the Louisiana American Heart Association. "Only 10 percent of the dress could be made of something other than the red paper hearts provided to them. We encouraged the students to incorporate a healthy eating or fitness element to their design."

Now, it wasn't like they had to work during a tiny amount of time. They submitted two dress designs.

"Then, four finalists were selected. After just three hours of building these looks inside Macy's, the winning outfit was chosen," Moreau added.

What won the feisty competition? Remember, all of these students consider themselves fashion designers. That's why they're members of LSU's Fashion Association.

"Congratulations to Laura Aymond, winner of the Hemline for Hearts Dress Build Competition! It was a close competition, but Laura was the only student to think about other elements into the design, which set her above the rest for most judges. She used plastic spoons to create the idea of a jeweled neckline and made a matching bracelet," Moreau explained.

Macy's is displaying the finished looks at its Mall of Louisiana store all week to raise awareness for heart disease. The store will then transport these looks to the Raising Cane's River Center for our Go Red For Women luncheon on February 3. Attend the Go Red for Women luncheon and support your fellow sisters in their fight against heart disease.

Click here for more information on the luncheon.

Heart disease kills more women each year than all forms of cancer combined. Unfortunately, the killer isn't easy to see. Heart disease is often silent, hidden and misunderstood. The red dress has become a symbol of women's fight against this deadly disease.

Macy's remains the funding, national sponsor of the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women movement. Since 2004, Macy's has raised over $60 million for Go Red For Women. Their contributions have funded vital research and education efforts, credited with saving 293 lives every day.

