Together BR report: BRPD drug enforcement disproportionately impacts poor, African American neighborhoods

A Zachary man has been arrested for making threats against law enforcement and their families.More >>
A Zachary man has been arrested for making threats against law enforcement and their families.More >>
Thursday night, a small group of protesters gathered outside Baton Rouge police headquarters after Wednesday's Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.More >>
Thursday night, a small group of protesters gathered outside Baton Rouge police headquarters after Wednesday's Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.More >>
Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.More >>
Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.More >>
Did you buy a box or two of Thin Mints or any other now-famous Girl Scout cookie? The sales season has wrapped with a new queen of all half-pint sales ladies.More >>
Did you buy a box or two of Thin Mints or any other now-famous Girl Scout cookie? The sales season has wrapped with a new queen of all half-pint sales ladies.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 4More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 4More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>