Name of 5-year-old child who perished in fire released by family

Roadway incidents for Friday, May 5More >>
A man has been arrested for making threats against law enforcement and their families, according to authorities.More >>
Thursday night, a small group of protesters gathered outside Baton Rouge police headquarters after Wednesday's Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.More >>
Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
