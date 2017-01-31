Name of 5-year-old child who perished in fire released by family

A 5-year-old girl died in a two-alarm apartment fire Tuesday evening in Baton Rouge.

Treasure Garner died in a blaze at the Cedarwood Apartment on Cedarcrest Avenue around 7 p.m., a family member of the child confirmed.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is assisting with the investigation. So far fire investigators have determined that the blaze was started by an unattended pot on the stove. All of the units are connected by an attic space, which contributed to the spread of the fire.

According to officials, Treasure was reported missing from the scene by family members. Firefighters and police searched the complex for her for hours. Relatives said they lost her while trying to escape the fire.

“These responders initiated an aggressive fire attack and performed primary search and rescue operations,” said Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome

Firefighters discovered the girl's body around 11 p.m. Her family was notified by officials before it was released that she was found dead.

“These types of tragic events are made worse by the loss of a child," said Broome. "This is a devastating time for our community and is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by fire crews as they battle to keep our community safe."

The search and rescue process began right after firefighters arrived on the scene, but they had to be pulled from the building because the roof was beginning to collapse, officials said.

They reported about 50 to 60 firefighters were on the scene and included crews from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the St. George Fire Department.

Officials said they were unable to get a truck to the back of the building, so they had to run multiple water hoses around to the back of the building in order to put out the fire.

According to officials, four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They added two people reportedly jumped from a window in order to escape the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, but foul play is not suspected.

The fire was brought under control just before 10 p.m.

The American Red Cross has been helping residents after the tragic fire. Officials said at least 24 units in the apartment complex were affected by the blaze.

They added more than a dozen Red Cross disaster responders have been supporting the efforts and volunteers opened a shelter on Kernan Avenue, where about 10 of the residents are staying.

