Man cited for bicycle violations on Plank Rd., found with gun and baggie of pills

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for bicycle violations, as well as numerous drug charges after he was seen riding the wrong way on Plank Rd. and swerving.

The report states an officer was patrolling Plank Rd. around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday morning when he saw a man riding a blue Mongoose bicycle northbound in the southbound lane swerving back and forth, and riding in the dark with no lights.

The officer stopped the man, who was later identified as Johnson Arien, 36. The report says the officer advised Arien of the bicycle violations he'd committed and then requested ID and checked for active warrants. The officer discovered Arien was wanted for entry/remaining after forbidden and disturbing the peace. The officer then placed Arien under arrest.

The report says the officer then searched a small tote bag Arien had in his possession and found a small revolver loaded with four rounds of live ammunition, a small baggie containing 19 pills of various colors and sizes, which the officer believed were ecstasy, a multi-colored glass smoking pipe, which contained marijuana residue, and a small, black digital scale.

The officer also located multiple small, clear plastic baggies in Arien's pants pockets. The officer questioned Arien about the pills, which he claimed were Tylenol. The report says Arien admitted that the residue in the pipe was marijuana, which he regularly smokes from. The report also says that during questioning, Arien stated, "Man you got me, now take me to the parish. I'm ready to go. Everything happens for a reason."

Arien was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on charges of bicycle front lamp/side/rear reflectors required, riding bicycle on roadway, possession/distribution of schedule I controlled dangerous substances, possession of firearm with drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal carrying of weapons.

