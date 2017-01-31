Phidarian Mathis picks Alabama over LSU

LSU received bad news the day before National Signing Day, when defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis verbally committed to Alabama.

The 6'4, 285 pound lineman from Neville High School in Monroe is rated a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, Scout and Rivals.

247Sports ranks Mathis No. 4 in the state of Louisiana, No. 7 nationally by position and No. 99 overall.

Mathis picked Alabama over LSU and TCU.

