Petco donates $50k to CARA's House following Aug. flooding

CARA's House of Ascension has been awarded a $50,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to help construct new buildings following the devastating August flooding in 2016.

CARA's House is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving and adopting out homeless animals in Ascension Parish. Following the flooding, the Petco Foundation stepped in to as many animal welfare organizations in the area as they could. The grant from the foundation will help to pay for three new buildings that will house additional dogs and cats available for adoption.

"CARA's House is so excited about this grant from the Petco Foundation and what it can do for the homeless pets of Ascension," said Virginia Smith, president of CARA's House.

