Entire house behind Chimes moved to LSU Wesley Foundation

A whole building behind The Chimes, a beloved local watering hole and eatery next to the LSU campus, was moved to a new location Tuesday.

An entire house was moved from property owned by The Chimes on Highland Rd. to a location half a block away on Chimes St. at the Wesley Foundation. They just happened to have the perfect place to put the house.

“The community coming out and support things that they think are worthwhile. Private-public partnerships, if you will. The Chimes is being great neighbors, caring enough about these students to make sure they have a place to live, also keeping some of the charm of old North Gate around with these old houses,” said Rev. Adam Darragh, director of the LSU Wesley Foundation.

Darragh is excited about plans for the house. The Chimes also plans to make use of the extra space now behind its building.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.