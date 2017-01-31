AG's office holds fair housing meeting to assist flood victims

Attorney General Jeff Landry's office held a fair housing workshop Tuesday focused on helping flood victims.

"We want to make sure that, you know, people that are maybe staying in temporary housing or renting places until their homes are fixed or rebuilt, we want to make sure that especially for them that they're not discriminated against as much as they've already been through, we'd hate for them to be discriminated against based on something as simple as their race,” said Ruth Wisher, press secretary for the AG.

The workshop was a chance for renters to become more familiar with their rights, as well as get advice on how to proceed. Anyone who feels like their rights have been violated can call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.

