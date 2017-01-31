Saints add Nolan, Banta to coaching staff

The New Orleans Saints have hired Mike Nolan as linebackers coach and Bradford Banta as special teams coordinator.



Nolan is entering his 30th year of coaching in the NFL, including four seasons as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. He has served as coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and New York Giants.

Nolan is the son of Dick Nolan, who guided the Saints from 1978-1980.

Banta was a Parade All-American at University High School in Baton Rouge. He has served as an assistant with the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions.

He played 11 years in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills.

