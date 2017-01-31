Monroe man located safe after family was concerned for his well being

A Monroe man has been found safely in West Monroe after his family members were concerned after not seeing him since October of 2016.

On January 7, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office received a call from a family member of Paul Michael Listle, 36, in the Monroe area, saying they haven't seen him since October. They say his last communication with them was in mid-November. According to family, Listle was traveling to south Louisiana to find a job in construction work.

Listle was reportedly headed to St. Mary Parish. Detectives have been seeking information on his whereabouts since October.

On January 31, the detective assigned to Listle's case received info indicating Listle is in West Monroe and is safe.

