LSU misses a few big targets, but finishes with a strong class

LSU missed out on defensive tackle Marvin Wilson (Florida State), Devonta Smith (Alabama), Markaviest Bryant (Auburn), Phidarian Mathis (Alabama) and Nico Collins (Michigan), but the Tigers finished with a top 10 class full of future stars.

LSU CLASS RANKING 247SPORTS RIVALS SCOUT ESPN 7 8 7 7

K'Lavon Chaisson

Defensive Lineman, 6'4, 220 pounds

Houston, TX (North Shore)

National Ranking: 37

247Sports: ****, Rivals: *****, Scout: *****

Tyler Shelvin

Defensive Tackle, 6'2, 376 pounds

Notre Dame (Crowley, LA)

National Ranking: 52

247Sports: ****, Rivals: *****, Scout: ****

Todd Harris

Safety, 6'0, 180 pounds

Plaquemine, LA (Plaquemine)

National Ranking: 86

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Neil Farrell

Defensive Tackle, 6'4, 295 pounds

Murphy (Mobile, AL)

National Ranking: 380

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ****

Saahdiq Charles

Offensive Lineman, 6'5, 314 pounds

Madison-Ridgeland Academy (Madison, MS)

National Ranking: 272

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Jacob Phillips

Linebacker, 6'3, 228 pounds

East Nashville Magnet School (Nashville, TN)

National Ranking: 62

247Sports: ****, Rivals: *****, Scout: ****

Kary Vincent

Defensive Back, 5'11, 170 pounds

Memorial (Port Arthur, TX)

National Ranking: 90

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Myles Brennan

Quarterback, 6'3, 180 pounds

St Stanislaus (Bay Saint Louis, MS)

National Ranking: 145

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Edward Ingram

Offensive Lineman, 6'4, 325 pounds

DeSoto (DeSoto, TX)

National Ranking: 194

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Patrick Queen

Athlete, 6'0, 209 pounds

Livonia (Livonia, LA)

National Ranking: 299

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Racey McMath

Wide Receiver, 6'3, 215 pounds

Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA)

National Ranking: 603

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ***

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Running Back, 5'7, 191 pounds

Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA)

National Ranking: 405

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ***

Seth Stewart

Offensive Lineman, 6'8, 320 pounds

Point Pleasant (Point Pleasant, WV)

National Ranking: 320

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ***

Aaron Moffitt

Defensive Lineman, 6'4, 255 pounds

Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA)

National Ranking: 848

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ***

Jontre Kirklin

Athlete, 5'11, 166 pounds

Lutcher (Lutcher, LA)

National Ranking: 663

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ***

Tory Carter

Fullback, 6'2, 255 pounds

Lee County (Leesburg, GA)

National Ranking: N/A

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ***

JaCoby Stevens

Safety, 6'1", 200 pounds

Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN)

National Ranking: 18

247Sports: *****, Rivals: *****, Scout: *****

Tyler Taylor

Linebacker, 6'2, 230 pounds

Buford, GA (Lanier)

National Ranking: 251

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Austin Deculus

Offensive Tackle, 6'6", 331 pounds

Cy-Fair (Cypress, TX)

National Ranking: 48

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Grant Delpit

Safety, 6'3", 181 pounds

IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

National Ranking: 65

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Mannie Netherly

Wide Receiver, 6'2", 183 pounds

Crosby (Crosby, TX)

National Ranking: 257

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ****, Scout: ****

Lowell Narcisse

Quarterback, 6'2", 224 pounds

St. James (Saint James, LA)

National Ranking: 268

247Sports: ****, Rivals: ***, Scout: ****

Justin Thomas

Defensive Lineman, 6'5", 255 pounds

Spanish Fort (Spanish Fort, AL)

National Ranking: 510

247Sports: ***, Rivals: ***, Scout: ***

