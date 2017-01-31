Man given maximum sentence of 21 years for indecent behavior with a juvenile

A 69-year-old man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Otis Bedwell was given the maximum sentence due to his prior sexual offenses. Back in October of 2016, Bedwell was found guilty by a unanimous jury on three counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile.

In July of 2015, on three different occasions, Bedwell engaged in inappropriate behavior with a 15-year-old male who was doing yard work on Bedwell's property. The victim underwent a forensic interview, where he disclosed the sexual encounters with Bedwell. The victim told authorities that Bedwell told him not to tell anyone and would give him $20 after each incident in exchange for his silence.

During the trial, the state introduced facts that showed Bedwell had previously been convicted of two sexual offenses in the 80s and 90s that left behind a string of teenage male victims. Bedwell was sentenced to seven years for each count of indecent behavior, to run consecutively, totaling 21 years to serve in prison.

