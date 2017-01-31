Foul play not suspected for human remains found in Prairieville

Although detectives are still working to identify the remains found in a wooded area in Prairieville, officials say they do not believe the cause of death is a homicide.

"At this time, there is no evidence of foul play suspected. However, sheriff’s detectives continue with their follow up," said Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley in a press release.

A human skull was discovered Monday, January 30 in a wooded area on Germany Rd., say Ascension Parish officials.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, clothing and other remains were also discovered with the skull, which was found around 5:30 p.m.

The remains were taken to the LSU FACES lab and crime scene investigators processed the scene.

A man who lives near where the skull was found, Allen Lambert, said his neighbor called 911 after his dog found the skull.

“Between 5 and 5:30 I rolled my garbage can out front and on the way over there, I saw police car lights and an ambulance across the street," Lambert said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies spent much of the evening searching the wooded area behind the home trying to find more clues. Lambert said police told his neighbor the remains appear to be at least four years old.

The case remains under investigation.

