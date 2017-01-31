FEMA extends Jan. 31 deadline to deliver all MHUs

It's the peace and quiet that brings people to Livingston Parish, but now, the chirping of the birds is hard to hear over the noise of saws and drills coming from just about every direction.

For 40 years, Ken Johnson and his wife have lived on Colyell Dr. in Walker. In August, their home took on about two feet of water, despite their home being raised. When they returned home, they realized they needed a place to live, so in September, they applied for assistance with FEMA.

"October, we called back to find out the status and they said they had everything and it looked good and we were approved and we just needed to wait. They said they had a lot of people ahead of us and we haven't heard anything since," said Johnson.

Johnson said he's spent every single day, except for Thanksgiving and Christmas, getting his home back to normal. Still though, there's no word from FEMA. "I just figured it's not our turn yet," said Johnson.

January 31 was the deadline FEMA initially set to have every mobile housing unit (MHU) delivered.

"They going to have a busy day then," said Johnson. "If they had a trailer here today, I don't think they could install it in three weeks by the time I can get back into the house."

Even after a trailer is delivered, it often takes a few more weeks to get inspections done and utilities hooked up before residents can actually move in. By then, he said, it'll be too late. As of two weeks ago, they are back in their home with just the basics.

"We got a bed. We got a shower. We got a bathroom, microwave, and an apartment refrigerator. We're good to go," said Johnson.

As for FEMA, he said some kind of communication from them would have been great.

"FEMA does a lot of good work in a lot of areas, but with most parts of the government, they have a lot of room for improvement. You would have thought they would have learned from Katrina, but it seems they may still have some areas they can improve on, so maybe from our situation here in Louisiana, they can take it from us and learn more ways to streamline it and reduce the red tape and the bureaucracy and actually get on to helping the people who really did it desperately," said Johnson.

FEMA said the reasons for the delay include excessive rainfall, long weekends, the number of people asking for a unit. They also say the time it takes to be approved has increased, and it's taking more time to set up units for those requiring special needs, such as ramps. The new projected deadline is mid-February.

As of Tuesday, January 31 at 7 a.m., 3,863 families have moved in and are living in their MHUs. Of that number, 3,541 units are on private sites and 322 are on commercial sites. FEMA said there are 153 MHUs that are "ready for occupancy," which means the units are ready for families to move into.

There are another 653 MHUs that are in various stages of being made "ready for occupancy."

