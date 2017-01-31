Entergy plans scheduled outage in Plaquemine

Entergy plans to replace equipment at a major substation that provides power to Plaquemine, which will cause two brief outages Wednesday and Thursday.

The first outage is scheduled to take place Wednesday, February 1 around 11 p.m. and last approximately five minutes. The second outage is scheduled to take place Thursday, February 2, also around 11 p.m., but should last approximately 90 minutes.

While the job is expected to take a couple of days, most of the work should be done without causing any further outages. The public is encouraged to make plans accordingly for the anticipated outages.

The electrical upgrades being done are to improve reliability for customers in the Plaquemine area. for more information about who will be affected by this outage, contact the City of Plaquemine.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.