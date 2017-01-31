Ruby Slipper Cafe to replace Pei Wei location on Perkins

The Ruby Slipper Café will soon open its first location in Baton Rouge.

The new restaurant will occupy the former Pei Wei location at 3535 Perkins Rd. in the Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center. The café will open sometime in spring of 2017 pending permit approvals.

This will mark the company's sixth restaurant in Louisiana, with other locations in Orange Beach, AL and Pensacola, FL.

"Our Ruby Slipper family is looking forward to expanding to Baton Rouge. We are excited to share our own brand of Southern charm with another great Louisiana community," said Jennifer Weishaupt, owner of Ruby Slipper Café.

The café will feature a classic menu with signature twists on old southern favorites, such as BBQ shrimp and grits and eggs cochon.

"The café is a destination in New Orleans on the Gulf Coast. We hope to continue to spread our flavors as we join the Baton Rouge community," said Weishaupt.

To view the full menu, visit www.therubyslippercafe.net.

