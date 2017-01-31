Ruby Slipper Cafe' holds Baton Rouge grand opening ceremony

The Ruby Slipper Café will open its first location in Baton Rouge on Wednesday.

The new restaurant will occupy the former Pei Wei location on Perkins Road in the Acadian Village Springs Shopping Center. The café will have a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to noon.

The grand opening will feature Mardi Gras Indians, Ruby Slipper swag, and lots of other goodies. The restaurant will also be donating 10 percent of the day's proceeds to McMains Children's Development Center, a non-profit that works to improve the quality of life for kids with disabilities and their families.

This will mark the company's sixth restaurant in Louisiana, with other locations in Orange Beach, AL and Pensacola, FL.

"Our Ruby Slipper family is looking forward to expanding to Baton Rouge. We are excited to share our own brand of Southern charm with another great Louisiana community," said Jennifer Weishaupt, owner of Ruby Slipper Café.

The café will feature a classic menu with signature twists on old southern favorites, such as BBQ shrimp and grits and eggs cochon.

"The café is a destination in New Orleans on the Gulf Coast. We hope to continue to spread our flavors as we join the Baton Rouge community," said Weishaupt.

To view the full menu, visit www.therubyslippercafe.net.

