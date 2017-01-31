BRFD: Space heater too close to bed to blame for duplex fire on Tecumseh Street

Fire investigators believe a space heater is responsible for sparking a fire inside an apartment Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened at a duplex on Tecumseh Street near Fairfields Avenue around 11 a.m.

Curt Monte with BRFD said the back of the apartment was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene. He added firemen had received information that someone was possibly inside, but no one was found during a search of both apartments.

According to officials, the person who lived in the apartment that caught fire returned after the fire was put out.

Fire investigators determined that the blaze started because the space heater was too close to the bed.

Officials said firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond that apartment, but the other one had heavy smoke and heat damage.

The Red Cross was called out to help the families. No injuries were reported.

