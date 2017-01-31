BRFD: Space heater too close to bed to blame for duplex fire on Tecumseh Street

Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.More >>
Heavy rainfall in parts of the midwest has washed out roads and inundated homes with water in several parts of Missouri and Arkansas. The excess water along the Mississippi River is now flowing into Louisiana, sparking a flood warning for parts of the state until the end of the month.More >>
Did you buy a box or two of Thin Mints or any other now-famous Girl Scout cookie? The sales season has wrapped with a new queen of all half-pint sales ladies.More >>
Did you buy a box or two of Thin Mints or any other now-famous Girl Scout cookie? The sales season has wrapped with a new queen of all half-pint sales ladies.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 4More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 4More >>
With a largely party line vote, House lawmakers voted Thursday for a Republican-crafted budget for next year, sending it to the Senate for consideration.More >>
With a largely party line vote, House lawmakers voted Thursday for a Republican-crafted budget for next year, sending it to the Senate for consideration.More >>
Four people have been arrested after they allegedly tried to run from police because they were spotted in a stolen car.More >>
Four people have been arrested after they allegedly tried to run from police because they were spotted in a stolen car.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.More >>
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.More >>
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.More >>