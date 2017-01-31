CRIME STOPPERS: Chased, stood over, gunned down – the murder of Anthony Campbell

It's an all too familiar story unfolding for one family in Baton Rouge. A loved one is killed, and a neighborhood remains silent, and it looks like it's all because an argument quickly got out of hand.

There were four murders in April of 2016 in the Capital City. One of them happened in the 2000 block of Laurel Street just north of Florida Blvd.

It was late in the evening on April 22, and 21-year old Anthony Campbell is about to be shot and killed.

"Anthony is from the area," says Detective Jeff Anders with the Baton Rouge Police Department. "We learned he was having an argument with several subjects on the corner of Eugene and Laurel. Shortly after, one of the suspects chased him down to this house, stood over him and shot him multiple times."

Anthony comes from a big family. He had four sisters, plus two young kids of his own. His mother remembers getting the call about her son.

"I'm in church and got that call around 9 or 10 at night, saying he was gone. It hurt so bad," says Natasha Campbell.

She says the pain is getting easier to deal with as the days go by, but her questions still remain.

"I don't know why they did it. Nobody has to be shot up that many times. He didn't draw a weapon on you," she says.

She's not the only one with questions. Detectives have plenty as well. Not the least of which is, "Where are the people they know saw something?"

"We know there were several people outside watching the fight go down. We know several people saw the shooting. We feel the suspects are from this area and a lot of times people are afraid to come forward and talk," says Det. Anders.

But that of course is where Crime Stoppers comes in. Nobody will ever know you called, it's completely anonymous. Until that conversation happens though, his mother will remember the last one she had with her son.

"Last thing he said, was 'Bye ma.' That's all he told me. And it really was bye," she says.

Goodbye to his son as well who will now grow up without him. Goodbye to his daughter, who he never got to meet. So many goodbyes, at such a young age.

If you know anything that could help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

