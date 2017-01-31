Tangipahoa Parish officials identify inmate killed in jail during 'disturbance' with at least 1 other inmate

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate was killed in the jail late Monday night.

Officials identified him as Tommy Smith, 40, of Independence.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said it happened just before midnight.

"Jail staff responded to a disturbance between offenders," according to a written release. "Upon jail staff arrival, it was determined an offender was in need of immediate medical attention."

Deputies said the responding corrections officers performed CPR until emergency crews made it to Smith. They added attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.