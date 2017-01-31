Tangipahoa Parish officials identify inmate killed in jail during 'disturbance' with at least 1 other inmate

Save the date, foodies! The second annual Red Stick Food Fest will be held on Saturday, May 13.More >>
Community Against Drugs and Violence, Inc. (CADV) will host an effort to clean up and reinvigorate North Baton Rouge during its annual community cleanup campaign in Scotlandville.
Frank Herrara has been indicted in the case of an alleged abduction and rape on the LSU campus that occurred back in March, says District Attorney Hillar Moore.
Metro councilwoman Chauna Banks and Fathers on a Mission (FOAM) will host an event geared at celebrating fatherhood.
The C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA is set to host a ribbon cutting and grand reopening ceremony since the building has been under construction since the August flooding, about nine months ago. The ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday, May 17 at 11 a.m., while the grand reopening will be held Saturday, May 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. The grand reopening event will feature door prizes, tours, and demonstrations. The YMCA was greatly affected by the August flooding, taking on more than 3 ft of water.
House leaders planned a vote Thursday on the legislation, revamped since collapsing in March to attract most hard line conservatives and some GOP centrists.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
A Southern California family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight from Maui to Los Angeles and were even threatened with arrest because they refused to give up a seat occupied by their 2-year-old son.
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn't seen it since.
The charges come after a chaotic scene in Clarksville on April 23, where police said the bounty hunters shot at the four people in the sedan and chased them for seven miles.
