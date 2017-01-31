Ascension Parish supt. announces delay in move into temp buildings

Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander announced Tuesday morning that the target date to move students and teachers into temporary buildings is delayed.

The statement on the Ascension Public Schools website read:

Our ambitious target of moving into temporary buildings on Feb. 3, 2017, is officially delayed. As stated in our video message earlier this month, we experienced weather delays over the holidays that impacted the installation of temporary structures. We have been able to recover some of that lost time, but unfortunately, we are still behind schedule.

Officials had hoped students that have been forced to other learning locations because the schools were damaged in the August floods would be able to return to their original schools.

Following the flood, school leaders made plans to send displaced students to a host campus. However, they said that's causing transportation and logistical issues.

Officials felt temporary buildings could fill the gap while crews repaired the damaged school campuses.

