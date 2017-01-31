Free learning disabilities conference happening this weekend

There will be a conference in Baton Rouge this weekend for parents and teachers who work with children with learning disabilities.

The event is free and it serves to teach people how to work with those with learning disabilities.

The conference will take place at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy, which is located at 7901 Independence Boulevard, Building A.

The CW Austin Learning Disabilities Conference is a free volunteer effort created by concerned professionals to help parents, educators and professionals access learning disabilities resources in our community.

Licensed professional counselors and therapists will be available for consultation.

