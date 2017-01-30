FEMA hopes to have all MHUs in place by end of Feb. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FEMA hopes to have all MHUs in place by end of Feb.

FEMA says they're extending their deadline set to have all of the Mobile Housing Units in place.

Originally, FEMA said they wanted to have the work done by the end of January, but say several factors, including a wetter than average January and finding more people that qualified for MHUs, is delaying that deadline.

FEMA now hopes to have all the units in place by mid-February.

