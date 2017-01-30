Walker residents meet with law firm to discuss class action lawsuit against state

On Monday night, Walker residents got a firsthand look at the options they have in regards to joining a recent class action lawsuit filed against the state.

One of the law firms helping with the lawsuit was at Walker City Hall during the meeting to provide information to people wanting to join. The cities of Walker and Denham Springs, in addition to the Livingston Parish School Board, have already joined the suit, asking for the Department of Transportation and Development to remove a concrete barrier along I-12 that city officials blame for the severity of the flooding in August.

