Two car wreck in St. Landry Parish leaves one passenger dead after being ejected

A car crash in St. Landry Parish left one passenger dead after he was ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US 190 at I-49 near Opelousas shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, January 30.

According to police, Mary Faulk, 32, was stopped on the I-49 service road at its intersection with US 190. While attempting to cross both lanes of US 190 to get to I-49, Faulk struck Tracey Bihm, 30, of Port Barre. After impact, Bihm’s vehicle began to overturn, and an unrestrained passenger, Donald Prudhomme of Opelousas, 37, was ejected from the vehicle.

Prudhomme sustained critical injuries and was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center, where he later died. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, but were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor, although standard toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

