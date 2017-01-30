Congressman Garret Graves issues lengthy statement in response to Trump's executive order on immigration

Congressman Garret Graves has issued a statement in response to President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban.

On Monday, January 30, Graves released the following statement:

America is a nation of immigrants. I am proud of my heritage and appreciate the contributions our forefathers, but the future greatness of the United States depends upon the safety and security of Americans today. We have two choices: we can put appropriate safeguards and protections in place to prevent future attacks or we can continue to react by putting safeguards in place after the next 9-11, San Bernardino, or Orlando-style attack. The recent actions by the Administration should not be a shock to anyone – they were routinely discussed during his campaign.

Individuals affected by President Trump’s Executive Order are from countries that were originally selected by the Obama Administration when he signed the Terrorist Travel Prevention Act just over a year ago. Later, the list was expanded under President Obama as his Administration grappled with the risks associated with individuals coming from these countries. Last Congress, nearly 50 Democrats joined Republicans in passing the American SAFE Act, bi-partisan legislation that required background security assessments of immigrants from Syria and Iraq.

No one wants to close America’s borders or prevent individuals who want to build a better life for themselves here from coming in. In fact, the United States accepts more immigrants than any other country in the world – and that will not change under this executive order. The goal of the executive order is to ensure that people coming to the United States do not intend to harm our citizens or undermine the very ideals that make America a beacon of hope for the world. For the sake of American security, it is appropriate to press pause and scrutinize the background check process in place for individuals from high-risk countries. I urge the Trump Administration to expedite this review.