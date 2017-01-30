Congressman Garret Graves issues lengthy statement in response to Trump's executive order on immigration

A reported lightning strike allegedly caused a fire that destroyed a Baton Rouge home Wednesday night. It happened on Malcolm Drive near Foster Road, which is in Brownfields, around 8:30 p.m.More >>
Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday evening on Melrose Boulevard.More >>
Fire investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire late Wednesday night. The Baton Rouge Fire Department reported it happened on Glenhaven Drive, which is in the Sherwood Forest area, around 10:30 p.m.More >>
Roadway incidents for Thursday, May 4More >>
Law enforcement officers and elected officials are putting out the message that they support possible peaceful demonstrations following the federal decision in the Alton Sterling shootingMore >>
Law enforcement officers and elected officials are putting out the message that they support possible peaceful demonstrations following the federal decision in the Alton Sterling shooting but they will also do everything in their power to ensure safety for protesters, police officers and the general public. IntenMore >>