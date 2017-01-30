Whisky barrels to float down Mississippi River from Kentucky to Louisiana

Premium whisky is now floating down the Mississippi River from Kentucky to Louisiana, just as it did in the 1800s.

Cane Land Distilling Company has partnered with a distillery in Tennessee to bring a 5-year aged whisky to the market. Original Mississippi Floated Whisky, or OMFW, has a bourbon mash bill and began its 10 to 14-day journey down the river on Friday, January 27. The whisky, originating from Owensboro, Kentucky, have been stored at the O.Z. Tyler Distillery since it opened in 2016.

"Many distilleries outsource their spirits and create wild tales of their origins. We wanted to be completely transparent while paying tribute to the historic path in which spirits were once transported as far back as the 1800s," said founder and president of Cane Land, Walter Tharp.

Once the whisky arrives in New Orleans, it will be transported to Baton Rouge, where it fill be finished in French cognac barrels at the Cane Land facility in downtown. The whisky should be complete and available to customers sometime in spring of 2017.

"OMFW is already a premium, aged whisky from a Bourbon Mash Bill in recharged barrels for five years. The spirit should gain additional character from the rocking motion of the river on its journey south. That, combined with our touch of blending it in cognac vats, will produce an exceptional whisky," said head distiller, Jonny Ver Planck.

Cane Lane will be tracking the progress of the whisky down the Mississippi on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

