Daycare in Gonzales that lost its license is appealing decision

A daycare center in Gonzales has had its license revoked, but they're still caring for young children.

The Adventures in Learning daycare center on Hwy. 44 in Gonzales is in hot water. The center lost its childcare license after it was revoked by the Louisiana Department of Education. The department says the center was cited for over 30 infractions, including an incident in December where 12 young children were left in the care of someone who was not a staff member.

Early Monday morning, parents were still leaving their children at the center despite the revocation. The department says the center can still operate for a short period, during which they can appeal the decision. Employees refused to answer questions Monday, but owner, Miranda Robertson, later spoke with WAFB on the phone. She denies that any children were left unsupervised, and also denies most of the infractions, although she did admit there are some deficiencies.

She has hired an attorney and will fight the revocation. The center has 15 days to appeal the decision. The appeal hearing will happen as soon as possible so that the daycare can try to regain its license before the 15 days are up.

