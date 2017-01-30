Human skull found in wooded area in Prairieville

On Monday, January 30, a human skull was discovered in a wooded area on Germany Rd., say Ascension Parish officials.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, clothing and other remains were also discovered with the skull, which was found around 5:30 p.m. Crime scene investigators are working the scene and attempting to identify the remains.

A man who lives near where the skull was found, Allen Lambert, said his neighbor called 911 after his dog found the skull. He also said he has lived on Germany Rd. for approximately 18 years and nothing like a body being found has ever happened there.

MORE: Neighbor says he's lived on Germany Rd. for about 18 years and nothing like a body being found has ever happened here. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/HOWT5pIC0h — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) January 31, 2017

Lambert cannot believe his quiet street turned into a crime scene Monday afternoon after a human skull and remains were found just across the street in a wooded area behind a home along Germany Rd. in Prairieville.

“Between 5 and 5:30 I rolled my garbage can out front and on the way over there, I saw police car lights and an ambulance across the street," Lambert said.

At first, he thought his elderly neighbor had gotten sick, but soon he realized the situation next door was a lot more sinister. His neighbor's son-in-law told him the family dog had gone out back and found a human skull.

"[He said] I dialed 911 and the and the Sheriff's Office and the Coroner’s Office and all came out and they found the rest of the skeleton right whereabout evidently the skull came from," Lambert added.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies spent much of the evening searching the wooded area behind the home trying to find more clues. Lambert said police told his neighbor the remains appear to be at least four years old. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office said the coroner is now working to identify the body, but Lambert said this kind of thing just does not happen in his neighborhood.

When asked if he's shocked about the night's events, Lambert replied, "Not really. There's so much going on in the world and with all the dope and crap it doesn't really surprise me."

The case remains under investigation. A spokesperson for APSO said the Coroner’s Office could have an identification as early as Tuesday.

