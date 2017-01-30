BRPD to host concealed carry handgun course for women

The Baton Rouge Police Department is offering a concealed carry course for women only.

The course will be held on February 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center, located at 999 W Irene Rd. in Zachary. The course will be taught by BRPD firearm instructors.

The course costs $100 per person, and is open to all women 21 and older. Participants are required to provide their own handgun and ammunition for the class. The class is limited to 30 participants, so women wishing to attend should register as early as possible at the BRPD Headquarters - Traffic Records, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. Participants can register Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Deadline for registration is February 16. Payment can be made by cash, check, or money order. Payment receipt serves as the ticket for entry into the class.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.