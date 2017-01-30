Shooting victim tells police he believes he was targeted for 'me - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Shooting victim tells police he believes he was targeted for 'messing around' with suspect's girlfriend

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Erik Woods, 23. (Source: EBRSO) Erik Woods, 23. (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for allegedly firing shots at a man he believed was "messing around" with his girlfriend.

On Friday, January 27, the first incident occurred. The victim says a man, later identified as Erik Woods, 23, knocked on the door of his home on La Annie Dr. and asked for a "cold drink," which the victim says he would occasionally sell from his home to make extra money. The victim said he knows Woods from around the neighborhood and that Woods has been "messing around" with his girlfriend.

The victim advised officers when he went to the fridge to get a drink, Woods entered his apartment pointing a handgun at him. The report states the victim begged Woods not to shoot him, when Woods told him to go back to the room and give him all of his money. The victim says he complied and while he and Woods went to his room to get money, Woods allegedly fired a shot.

The victim says he gave Woods approximately $300, when Woods began yelling at him for having sex with his girlfriend. The report says as the victim continued to beg for his life, he and Woods began fighting over the gun. The victim says as they were fighting, the magazine came out of the pistol, and the victim was able to pick it up and force Woods out of his apartment and call the police.

Two days later, on January 29, the report says several shots were fired into the apartment next to the victim's. Woods was taken into custody a short time later at his girlfriend's apartment, which is not far from the victim's location. While questioning Woods after his arrest, the report says he stated he went to the victim's apartment to trade the gun for marijuana. Woods says when the weight of the marijuana came up short, he and the victim began to fight and then he left.

Woods claims he did not know anything about his girlfriend and the victim having a relationship. He also denied knowing that the victim sent his girlfriend a picture of his genitalia. Police say according to Woods' girlfriend, Woods found the picture on her phone Thursday, the day before the incident at the victim's apartment.

Woods is charged with armed robbery and attempted first degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.     

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Lightning causes house fire on Melrose Blvd.

    Lightning causes house fire on Melrose Blvd.

    Source: WAFBSource: WAFB

    Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a house fire on Melrose Blvd. Wednesday night. According to BRFD, firefighters arrived on scene around 7:40 p.m. and were told by the homeowners that lightning started the fire. Crews began checking the house for signs of fire and when they opened the door to one of the back bedrooms, they found the room full of smoke.  Firefighters started working in the attic to bring the fire under control. The fire was out jus...

    More >>

    Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a house fire on Melrose Blvd. Wednesday night. According to BRFD, firefighters arrived on scene around 7:40 p.m. and were told by the homeowners that lightning started the fire. Crews began checking the house for signs of fire and when they opened the door to one of the back bedrooms, they found the room full of smoke.  Firefighters started working in the attic to bring the fire under control. The fire was out jus...

    More >>

  • Officials respond to 2-alarm house fire on Malcolm Dr.

    Officials respond to 2-alarm house fire on Malcolm Dr.

    Source: Central Fire DepartmentSource: Central Fire Department
    Officials with the Central and Zachary Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Malcolm Dr. in Baton Rouge Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to the working house fire around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. The two story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.  More >>
    Officials with the Central and Zachary Fire Departments responded to a house fire on Malcolm Dr. in Baton Rouge Wednesday night. Firefighters responded to the working house fire around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. The two story house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.  More >>

  • Elected leaders, police say response to possible peaceful gatherings will be different than last year

    Elected leaders, police say response to possible peaceful gatherings will be different than last year

    Protest at BRPD headquarters - May 2 (Source: WAFB)Protest at BRPD headquarters - May 2 (Source: WAFB)

    Law enforcement officers and elected officials are putting out the message that they support possible peaceful demonstrations following the federal decision in the Alton Sterling shooting

    More >>

    Law enforcement officers and elected officials are putting out the message that they support possible peaceful demonstrations following the federal decision in the Alton Sterling shooting but they will also do everything in their power to ensure safety for protesters, police officers and the general public. Inten

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly