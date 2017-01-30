BREC ZooMobile to visit libraries in February

The BREC Baton Rouge ZooMobile is returning to area libraries.

Programs for children will be held throughout the month of February. Kids ages 4 - 11 are invited to the library to enjoy free informative and entertaining programs designed to educate audiences about wildlife conservation.

Kids will be able to see live animals at each program, including a baby alligator named Boo. There will also be a ferret and king snake at the events, which each last approximately 45 minutes.

Registration is required, so call any East Baton Rouge branch library to reserve a spot. The ZooMobile schedule is as follows:

February 1: Scotlandville branch, 4 - 4:45 p.m.

February 7: Fairwood branch, 10:30 - 11:15 a.m.

February 9: Pride-Chaneyville branch, 4 - 4:45 p.m.

February 15: Main Library at Goodwood, 2 - 2:45 p.m.

February 16: Eden Park branch, 3 - 3:45 p.m.

February 21: River Center branch, 10 - 10:45 a.m.

February 22: Carver branch, 10 - 10:45 a.m.

February 23: Bluebonnet Regional branch, 3:30 - 4:15 p.m.

February 27: Jones Creek Regional branch, 2:30 - 3:15 p.m.

To learn more about ZooMobile, click here. General information about the library can be found online here, or by calling 225-231-3750.

