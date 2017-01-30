BREC ZooMobile to visit libraries in February

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a house fire on Melrose Blvd. Wednesday night. According to BRFD, firefighters arrived on scene around 7:40 p.m. and were told by the homeowners that lightning started the fire. Crews began checking the house for signs of fire and when they opened the door to one of the back bedrooms, they found the room full of smoke. Firefighters started working in the attic to bring the fire under control. The fire was out jus...More >>
Law enforcement officers and elected officials are putting out the message that they support possible peaceful demonstrations following the federal decision in the Alton Sterling shootingMore >>
Around three dozen homes and businesses could soon be bought up to make way for an expansion at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport. The FAA has recommended that the airport put more room betweenMore >>
The Louisiana governor and Baton Rouge mayor called for peace and civility in light of the federal decision in the Alton Sterling case.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
Arlington Police confirm that they are at the scene of a shooting.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
After a couple of days of calm weather, forecasters expect 2 inches of rain or more in parts of the same hard-hit areas Wednesday through Thursday.More >>
