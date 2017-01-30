LSU gymnastics remains No. 2 after win against Kentucky

LSU remains No. 2 in this week's College Gymnastics Association top 25.

The Tigers (4-0) beat Kentucky in Lexington Friday night by a score of 197.475 to 195.750.

Oklahoma is once again ranked No. 1 with a 197.781 average, followed by LSU (197.588), Florida (197.431), Utah (197.075) and UCLA (196.617).

There are eight SEC teams in this week's poll. Florida is right behind LSU at No. 3, followed by Alabama (6), Georgia (9), Kentucky (10), Missouri (11), Auburn (17) and Arkansas (24).

The Tigers have top 10 wins against Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky this year.

LSU will host No. 11 Missouri Friday night in the PMAC at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.