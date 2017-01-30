Walker PD debunks rumors of serial killer after woman found dead - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Walker PD debunks rumors of serial killer after woman found dead under bridge

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Jennifer Blount (Source: Facebook) Jennifer Blount (Source: Facebook)
WALKER, LA (WAFB) -

The Walker Police Department is urging residents to not spread or believe rumors in relation to a supposed serial killer on the loose in the city.

This request comes after a woman's body was found under the I-12 bridge. The woman has since been identified as Jennifer Blount, who was reported missing in December 2016.

They say despite what may have been circulated on social media, there are not several women who have disappeared from the area and they do not believe any disappearances are related. Most importantly, they say they have no reason to believe a serial killer is on the loose.

They ask the public not spread this false information, as it can lead to widespread concern and panic.  

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

