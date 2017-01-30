Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in back, face with but - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man in back, face with butcher knife

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Sonya Cockran, 57. (Source: EBRSO) Sonya Cockran, 57. (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a man in the face and back.

On Sunday, January 29, officers were dispatched to a home on Osborne Ave., where the 60-year-old male victim says he was stabbed three times, twice in the back and once in the face. Officers met the victim at a local hospital where he was being treated for his wounds.

The report states officers then contacted the accused, identified as Sonya Cockran, 57, at the home on Osborne, telling her to show her hands and come out of the home. Officers conducted a pat down for safety and arrested Cockran, placing her in the back of a marked unit.

The victim reported to officers that he and Cockran had gotten into a verbal altercation, which escalated with Cockran grabbing a butcher knife and stabbing him three times. When arrested, officers say Cockran claimed to have not stabbed the victim. She also stated she and the victim had been in a relationship for some time and had been living together.

Cockran was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where she was booked and charged with aggravated second degree battery and domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.      

