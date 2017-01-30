Audit points out poor record keeping and more by La. Dept. of Health

It was a bad yearly checkup for the Louisiana Department of Health.

The state’s Legislative Auditor said the department is consistently failing to address what ails it.

The yearly audit alleges, among other things, that the Department of Health is paying for medical services that a third party should cover, that bad record keeping could cause the federal government to try to take back up to a quarter of a million dollars from Louisiana and that the state’s supplemental nutritional program for pregnant women, new mothers and infants is poorly monitored.

The Department of Health said it agrees with parts of the report and is taking steps to address the areas of concern.

Click here to read the full report

