Audit points out poor record keeping and more by La. Dept. of Health

Videos related to the federal Department of Justice decision on the Alton Sterling case.More >>
The aunt of Alton Sterling, who raised him, says she forgives the officers involved in his death. She added that justice “needs to be served.”More >>
Officials announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Alton Sterling.More >>
Roadway incidents for Wednesday, May 3More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The aunt of Alton Sterling, who raised him, says she forgives the officers involved in his death. She added that justice “needs to be served.”More >>
Floodwaters continue to rise in some areas as more unwanted rain and storms push through.More >>
