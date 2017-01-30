Pink flamingos return to LSU Lakes ahead of Mardi Gras

The LSU Lakes are going pink once again, as the annual flock of flamingos are camping out in the water.

It's a reminder that Baton Rouge's Biggest Mardi Gras Parade - Spanish Town - is coming up in a few weeks.

Spanish Town organizers put more than a dozen giant, plywood, pink flamingos in the LSU Lakes. Drivers on I-10 sometimes slow down to see the giant birds.

The theme for the 2017 parade and ball is "Come Hell or High Water, It's Slippery When Wet."

The Spanish Town Mardi Gras parade will roll at noon on Feb. 25, 2017.

