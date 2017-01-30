Police investigate Tuscarora St. shooting - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate Tuscarora St. shooting

Posted by WAFB Staff
Tuscarora Street near Weller Avenue (Source: WAFB) Tuscarora Street near Weller Avenue (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning.

It happened on Tuscarora Street near Weller Avenue before 3 a.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The victim’s name was not released.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive for the shooting.

