BRPD car shot at overnight

Baton Rouge police are investigating why someone shot at a BRPD vehicle overnight.

Police believed someone fired several shots on West Mckinley Street near Vermont Street.

According to police, no one was hurt, but a patrol car and an apartment building did have damage.

So far, police say there are no suspects or a motive.

If you know anything that can help in this case, call crime stoppers at 344-stop.

