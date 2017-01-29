Oklahoma students break into Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium was broken into ... again.

According to LSU officials, two University of Oklahoma students were spotted inside the stadium Sunday around noon.

Officers were sent to the stadium and found Samuel Holland, 20, and Lucas Meacham, 19, inside.

According to the police report, officers told the students to "get down," but both ran away and managed to squeeze through a security gate. However, both Holland and Miller were quickly caught by officers with LSUPD.

The students were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of unauthorized entry of a place of business and resisting an officer by flight.

They were released after each posted a $15,000 bond.

LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said no damage was reported. He added this was the fourth recent break-in at Tiger Stadium.

