Firefighters: Man unable to escape in fatal Pointe Coupee fire identified

Firefighters say a man has died after being unable to escape his burning home Saturday night.

On Sunday, January 29, fire crews with the Pointe Coupee Innis Fire Department responded to a working house fire on the 6200 block of LA Hwy 1 in Batchelor. They say there a male victim trapped inside at the time of their arrival.

According to the state fire marshal, Irwin Hopkins, 84, was attempting to crawl out of the house, but did not make it in time.

While putting the fire out, firefighters discovered the body of Hopkins in the home. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and is currently under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.

This loss is described as a 70 x 45 one-story single family home on piers with a gable roof. Fire damage is throughout and is being considered a total loss.

His body was released to the Point Coupee Corners Office

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.