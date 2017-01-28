Body of woman found under interstate bridge in Walker identified as Jennifer Blount

The body of a woman found earlier this week under an I-12 bridge in Livingston Parish has been identified.

“We received confirmation from the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office earlier this evening that the body found Wednesday morning under the I-12/West Colyell Creek Bridge is that of Jennifer Annette Blount, 30, of Denham Springs,” reported Walker Police Captain John Sharp.

Blount was reported missing by her family on December 4, 2016.

"We owe it to the memory of Ms. Blount and to her family to determine how this tragedy occurred and provide the family with closure,” said Walker Police Chief David Addison. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Blount’s family and friends tonight as they grieve her loss.”

Walker Police, in cooperation with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department and other agencies, continue to investigate the disappearance and death.

“There remain many unanswered questions concerning Ms. Blount’s disappearance and her death,” Captain Sharp stated. “We are treating Ms. Blount’s death as a homicide and we will continue investigating it as such pending additional results from the autopsy and further investigation. Additional information will be provided as our investigation continues.”

Police asks anyone with information concerning the disappearance and death of Jennifer Blount to call Walker Police at (225) 644-3125 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

