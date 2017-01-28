Campground at Tickfaw State Park reopens after closure due to August flooding

The campground at Tickfaw State Park has reopened.

According to Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, the reopening will be effective on January 30, and reservations for the campsites can be made immediately.

The park was closed in August due to historic flooding in Baton Rouge at the surrounding parishes. Many park structures and campground locations incurred severe water damage which require extensive repairs.

Day use of the park reopened on Dec. 1, 2016 but repairs to the cabins and group camp continue.

"Our staff have worked hard to get the campgrounds open, and we appreciate their efforts," said Lt. Governor Nungesser, whose office oversees Louisiana State Parks. "We will continue to move forward with reopening the park completely, as soon as possible."

