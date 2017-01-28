Paincourtville man dies after being ejected in Ascension Parish crash

A Paincourtville man is dead after Louisiana State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on LA 308 at LA 943 in Ascension Parish.

State Police began investigating a single vehicle crash on January 28, around 2:00 a.m.

Police say the crash occurred when Louis Davis, 42, lost control of his vehicle, ran off the side of the road, and overturned.

Davis sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and died at the scene.

It is unknown at this time whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

