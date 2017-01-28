Single car crash leaves man dead in St. Martin Parish

Area schools say things will continue to be business as usual as rumors continue to spiral that a possible federal decision in the Alton Sterling case could be made public in the coming days.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 1
The Louisiana State Crime Lab has tested all of the evidence from the crime scene of the stabbing death of Denise Porter, which happened back on March 14, 1985.
An advanced laser is changing the game for cataract surgeons.
A House panel amended the state's budget for next year, reshaping it to fully fund TOPS while also cutting back on other spending.
"To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it's a friend of yours, it's just unbelievable," Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.
Beer is a pretty good pain reliever, researchers said, but don't overdo.
What would you think if your neighbor had an army of surveillance cameras pointed at your house to watch your every move outside? The 9News Investigators found a woman who says that's exactly what's happening to her, and as WAFB found out, it's all perfectly legal.
We're beginning to see some incredible images of the heroics of East Texans when the severe weather put lives in danger.
