Single car crash leaves man dead in St. Martin Parish

A St. Martinville man is dead after Troopers from Louisiana State Police investigated a single vehicle crash on LA 182 near Boudreaux Road in St. Martin Parish.

On January 27, shortly after 9 p.m., State Police revealed that the crash occurred when Leon Lewis, 29, was traveling westbound on LA 182, ran off the side of the road, rolled over, and struck a tree.

According to police, Lewis was not wearing a seat belt and sustained fatal injuries. As a result of the crash, Lewis died at the scene.

It is unknown if impairment is a factor in the crash.

