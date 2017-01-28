Farewell selfie stick: First flying selfie camera available for pre-orders

The selfie stick is dead. That’s what one company claims as the first pocket-sized flying camera that integrates with smartphones rolls off the factory floor.

AirSelfie announced on Friday the production setup has finished and the Kickstarter rewards are slated for delivery starting in March.

According to AirSelfie, they are the only pocket-sized drone with no exposed propeller blades, making it safe to fly just about anywhere and can fly more than 60 feet overhead to take pictures.

AirSelfie was launched on Kickstarter and raised more than $600,000 in a month.

The company says consumers can now pre-order the picture-taking drones on their website. The company says buyers have two package options: one that includes the AirSelfie and a phone cover or the device for $261.50 and a power bank for $272.

They say delivery of the devices will beginning in May of this year.

“People have the impression that flying cameras are costly, difficult to operate and unwieldy,” said Stroppiana. “AirSelfie redefines the space with a device that's small, light and easy to use. We have succeeded in developing a great product, and we can’t wait to share it with our growing base of AirSelfie enthusiasts.”

The device connects to the most popular smartphones and includes self-generated WiFi and rechargeable battery through a cell phone case. It also has a vibration-absorber system and stability systems that guarantee stable, clear, and flowing images.

