Jury finds 3 former BRPD officers not guilty of 'abuse of power'

A House panel amended the state’s budget for next year, reshaping it to fully fund TOPS while also cutting back on other spending.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 1More >>
According to a new study from LSU’s Public Policy Research Lab, The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, Entergy, and Loyola University New Orleans, nearly 20 percent of the Louisiana workforce is comprised of parents with young kids. That means childcare is an issue that affects businesses, as well as families.More >>
It’s one of the best kept secrets in Baton Rouge right now: When will the federal decision in the Alton Sterling police shooting case be made public?More >>
One woman died as the result of a two-vehicle crash on Airline Hwy. Monday morning.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
With warmer temperatures outside, you may be seeing more snakes around your home.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.More >>
Cleanup continues Monday morning after deadly tornadoes tore through several East Texas communities over the weekend.More >>
According to the police chief, the vehicle was aggressively approaching the officers before it was fired upon.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
