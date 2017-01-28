Month-long investigation results in nearly $2 million drug bust

After a month long investigation, nearly two million dollars worth of drugs are off the streets of Central Louisiana, according to state police.

According to Louisiana State Police, investigators arrested Derrick Felton, 37, of Alexandria on Friday, January 27 for possession of a large amount of illegal drugs and cash.

Authorities say investigators began looking into Felton earlier in January for distribution of methamphetamine. Based on the information they received from the investigation, they were able to get a search warrants for multiple residences in Alexandria.

According to authorities, Felton was located driving in the city and was arrested during a traffic stop before the warrant was executed.

Upon arrest, investigators located a large amount of illegal drugs in the vehicle, along with a large amount of cash.

After Felton’s arrest, the warrant was executed at the residences, which resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs and cash as well.

According to state police, the street value of the drugs seized is about $1.7 million.

Among the drugs seized were over 64 pounds of crystal meth, having a street value of about $1.5 million, state police say. Authorities also seized over 2 pounds of heroin, worth over $120,000, 2 pounds of cocaine, worth over $100,000, and 5 pints of promethazine cough syrup, worth over $3,000.

Investigators also seized over $67,000 in cash.

Felton was charged with the following charges:

Intent to distribute a schedule I controlled dangerous substance (heroin) - $10,000 bond

Intent to distribute a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine and meth) - $20,000 bond

Intent to distribute a schedule V controlled dangerous substance (promethazine syrup) - $5,000 bond

Resisting arrest by flight - $250 bond

Failure to signal lane change - $250 bond

Probation violation - no bond set

He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and being held on a bond totally $35,500, according to a Rapides Parish inmate check.

According to state police, multiple agencies were responsible for the investigation, which ranged from local parish law enforcement to federal agencies.

Agencies involved in the investigation include LSP, Alexandria Police Department, the FBI - Central Louisiana Safe Streets Task Force, Louisiana Probation and Parole, U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Louisiana Army National Guard Counter Drug Unit, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office, and the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office.

