Fire crews respond to house fire while homeowners out of town

Central Fire Department say they responded a house fire on Saturday morning, that appeared to have started in the attic, while the homeowner was away.

District 6 Fire Department arrived on a fire in the 7200 block of Prescott Rd around 6:43 a.m.

When the first crews arrived the fire was thru the roof, according to firefighter Derek Glover.

Fire crews went inside to extinguish the attic fire and were pulled out a short time later due to the roof collapsing.

Large master streams of water were used to knock the fire down and crews were about to go back inside to finish extinguishing the fire. The fire was placed under control at 7:33 a.m., almost an hour later.

According to the fire department, the homeowner was out of town at the time of the fire. There were no injuries and the cause of the attic fire is still under investigation.

Eastside Fire sent a truck to cover District 6’s area during the fire. Baton Rouge Fire sent an engine as Rapid Intervention Crew.

